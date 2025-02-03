Why was a castle built in Harlech in the 1280s? How was is built? Who built it? How was it related to Welsh myths? What did it symbolise? These are some of the questions which will be asked (and we hope answered!) in this talk. Robin Emmerson was formerly Curator of Decorative Arts at National Museums Liverpool and has published on medieval art among other subjects. Neil Evans is the chair of Harlech Historical Society and has published widely in modern Welsh history. Siân Roberts is secretary of HHS, an experienced tour guide for Wales and a former custodian at the castle.