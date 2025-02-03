At the first meeting of Harlech Historical Society in the new year in January, Sheila Maxwell gave a fascinating talk on land and property holdings in Harlech.
Sheila's talk looked at the 'Great Estates' which included Harlech farms and properties and in particular at the properties included in the sale of the Holland Estate in 1907 and the Finch-Hatton Estate in 1911.
For our February meeting the focus will be on the grandest of all buildings in Harlech when Robin Emmerson, Neil Evans and Siân Roberts will give a talk on ‘Harlech Castle: Context, Building and Meaning’.
Why was a castle built in Harlech in the 1280s? How was is built? Who built it? How was it related to Welsh myths? What did it symbolise? These are some of the questions which will be asked (and we hope answered!) in this talk. Robin Emmerson was formerly Curator of Decorative Arts at National Museums Liverpool and has published on medieval art among other subjects. Neil Evans is the chair of Harlech Historical Society and has published widely in modern Welsh history. Siân Roberts is secretary of HHS, an experienced tour guide for Wales and a former custodian at the castle.
The talk takes place at the Memorial Hall, Twtil, Harlech on Tuesday, 11 February at 7.30pm. All welcome. No charge for members; non-members £3, including refreshments. Follow us on Facebook at Harlech Historical Society.