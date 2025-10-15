Harlech Foodservice has been chosen to stock the kitchens of a Swansea hotel group with homegrown ingredients.
The food distribution company, which has a base in Gwynedd, is delighted to be teaming up with the hotel group.
The new contract comes as both The Morgans Collection and Harlech Foodservice are enjoying strong growth.
Head of marketing at The Morgans Collection Molly Dowrick said: “We are very pleased to be working with Harlech as one of our suppliers and very impressed by the produce they supply and the customer business service they provide.”
For more information about Harlech Foodservice go to https://www.harlech.co.uk/ and for more on Morgans Hotel go to https://www.morganshotel.co.uk/
