In glorious summer sunshine Cardigan's annual carnival took place on Saturday afternoon, writes Stuart Ladd.

Setting off from Station Road, the parade of floats crossed the River Teifi where they were met by numerous walking entrants in a host of various costumes.

Colourful costumes at the carnival (Stuart Ladd)

The parade then got into full swing with the Mayor Olwen Davies leading the procession into Pendre and High Street.

Pembrokeshire based percussion band Samba Doc created the perfect party atmosphere as hundreds lined the streets to watch the spectacle.

The Mayor of Cardigan Olwen Davies crowned the carnival queen Emmy Lawrence (Stuart Ladd)

After the parade, events switched to the King George V playing fields where the fun continued with stalls, a circus workshop and bouncy castles.

Howdy.... Cowgirls Efa, Leila and Winnie at Cardigan carnival (Stuart Ladd)

Panache Dance Fitness won the overall best float trophy bringing Hollywood to Cardigan. In second place was 'Cardi Gras' from the residents of the Maesglas Housing Estate, with Cardigan Rugby Club Juniors in third.

Junior Cardigan RFC members got into the party atmosphere (Stuart Ladd)

Musical entertainment was provided by local band Last Man Standing.

The carnival parade in the town centre on Saturday (Stuart Ladd)
Residents of the town's Maesglas housing estate brought the Cardi Gras to the carnival (Stuart Ladd)
Wicked Witch Lilwen won a prize for her brilliant costume (Stuart Ladd)