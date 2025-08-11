In glorious summer sunshine Cardigan's annual carnival took place on Saturday afternoon, writes Stuart Ladd.
Setting off from Station Road, the parade of floats crossed the River Teifi where they were met by numerous walking entrants in a host of various costumes.
The parade then got into full swing with the Mayor Olwen Davies leading the procession into Pendre and High Street.
Pembrokeshire based percussion band Samba Doc created the perfect party atmosphere as hundreds lined the streets to watch the spectacle.
After the parade, events switched to the King George V playing fields where the fun continued with stalls, a circus workshop and bouncy castles.
Panache Dance Fitness won the overall best float trophy bringing Hollywood to Cardigan. In second place was 'Cardi Gras' from the residents of the Maesglas Housing Estate, with Cardigan Rugby Club Juniors in third.
Musical entertainment was provided by local band Last Man Standing.
