An Adpar woman has denied two charges of possessing ketamine in Cardigan with intent to supply.
Elin Camden, of 6 Teifi Terrace, appeared before Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on 4 August.
The 33-year-old pleaded not guilty to possessing a quantity of ketamine with intent to supply at an address in Priory Street in Cardigan on 22 July 2023.
She also pleaded not guilty to a separate charge of possessing a quantity of ketamine with intent to supply at an address in Finch Square in Cardigan on 11 October 2023.
Camden is next due to appear for a further case management hearing at Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 13 August.
She was remanded on conditional bail until that hearing date.
