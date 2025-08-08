A St Dogmaels man who admitted to stealing more than £300 worth of alcohol from a Cardigan supermarket has been handed a community order by magistrates.
Andrew O’Connell, of 21 Maeshyfryd, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 7 August.
The 37-year-old pleaded guilty to stealing £301.50 worth of alcohol from the Tesco store in Cardigan on 4 June this year.
O’Connell was handed a community order by magistrates to include nine months of drug rehabilitation, monitoring and monthly reviews.
The order also includes up to 25 days of rehabilitation activities and 100 hours of unpaid work.
O’Connell must also pay compensation to Tesco of £301.50.
He must also pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £85.
