“The structure stands in a rich historic environment within the confines of the St Dogmaels Conservation Area and in proximity to a number of listed buildings (The Vicarage, The Bier House, The Old Coach House & The Mill) as well as a Scheduled Ancient Monument (St Dogmaels Abbey) and whilst preliminary discussions with county council officers regarding the retention of the structure have unfortunately been negative an application is nevertheless made for this purpose as (to a reasonable observer) the works are considered minor in scope and not to detract visually from the character of the host conservation area.”