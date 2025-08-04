A call to retain a shed for a mobile pizza oven which uses flour from one of only two working water mills in Wales has been approved by planners.
Emma Williams sought permission to retain a timber storage shed used for a mobile pizza oven at The Mill, Mill Street, St Dogmaels.
The timber shed is situated directly adjacent to the millpond in the centre of St Dogmaels, on a road known as The Shingrig.
The millpond forms part of the domestic curtilage of the adjoining mill house and both the mill pond and the adjoining community garden are owned by the applicant who runs the nearby St Dogmaels Mill as a family business and resides in the neighbouring Mill House, opposite the ruins of a former Benedictine abbey.
The mill itself ceased operation in 1926 but was later restored and is understood to be one of only two working commercial water mills in Wales.
The shed was constructed in late 2024 and in early 2025 Pembrokeshire County Council Planning Enforcement contacted the applicant to inform them planning permission was required for the shed, with a conservation officer later saying it was deemed to have a negative visual impact.
The application was backed by St Dogmaels Community Council and has received 25 letters of support, along with a 73-signature petition in favour of approval.
A supporting statement through agent Johnston Planning Ltd said the mobile pizza oven is operated on an occasional basis as part of the wider mill operation.
“The structure stands in a rich historic environment within the confines of the St Dogmaels Conservation Area and in proximity to a number of listed buildings (The Vicarage, The Bier House, The Old Coach House & The Mill) as well as a Scheduled Ancient Monument (St Dogmaels Abbey) and whilst preliminary discussions with county council officers regarding the retention of the structure have unfortunately been negative an application is nevertheless made for this purpose as (to a reasonable observer) the works are considered minor in scope and not to detract visually from the character of the host conservation area.”
An officer report recommending approval said that, while the council’s historic buildings conservation officer did initially raise concern regarding the impact of the siting of the “modest and appropriately designed” building on the historic environment, an amended scheme has been submitted which is considered to be acceptable, reducing the impact of the proposal on the setting of the historic environment “to neutral”.
The scheme was conditionally approved by officers.
