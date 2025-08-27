Traditional coracles took to the waters of the Teifi on Saturday for the annual Cilgerran Coracle Races, writes Stuart Ladd.
This year saw the races reach a significant milestone, celebrating their 75th anniversary as part of the town's festive week.
13 races on the River Teifi at Dolbadau saw ladies, men and juniors complete a 100 yard course heading downstream towards the village's castle. There were also races for first time junior and adult novice coracle handlers.
One of the highlights of the event was the over 60s race, where veteran coracle handler 78 year old Rod Bowen powered to victory.
The coracle is a small keel-less boat with a basketwork frame and has been used in Britain for many centuries and is the successor of the small skin covered boats used in Roman times.
The 'Teifi' coracle differs from the 'Tywi' in terms of construction, with both being in use at Saturday’s races.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.