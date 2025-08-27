Traditional coracles took to the waters of the Teifi on Saturday for the annual Cilgerran Coracle Races, writes Stuart Ladd.

This year saw the races reach a significant milestone, celebrating their 75th anniversary as part of the town's festive week.

Nia Morris gives her all in the 100 yards ladies Teifi coracle race (Stuart Ladd)

13 races on the River Teifi at Dolbadau saw ladies, men and juniors complete a 100 yard course heading downstream towards the village's castle. There were also races for first time junior and adult novice coracle handlers.

Handlers battle it out in the 100 yard ladies Teifi coracle race (Stuart Ladd)

One of the highlights of the event was the over 60s race, where veteran coracle handler 78 year old Rod Bowen powered to victory.

Veteran coracle man 78 year old Rod Bowen won the over 60's race (Stuart Ladd)

The coracle is a small keel-less boat with a basketwork frame and has been used in Britain for many centuries and is the successor of the small skin covered boats used in Roman times.

Crowds watched the event from the river bank (Stuart Ladd)

The 'Teifi' coracle differs from the 'Tywi' in terms of construction, with both being in use at Saturday’s races.

Brother and sister Max and Ffion Morris battle it out in the under 18's race (Stuart Ladd)
First time adult coracle handlers battle it out in the novice race (Stuart Ladd)
Junior handlers set off in the novice race (Stuart Ladd)