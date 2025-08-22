Cambrian News readers have been busy over the summer capturing events and the natural beauty of our area.
The Picture This: Cambrian News’ photography club has around 2,000 members on Facebook, with regular contributions from across Ceredigion, Gwynedd, Powys and Carmarthenshire.
Here are some of our favourite contributions throughout July and August.
Race the Train 2025 in Tywyn captured by Margaret Pugnet (Margaret Pugnet)
The sun setting on Aberystwyth's north promenade captured by Jane Wemyss Owen (Jane Wemyss Owen)
A schoomer off Castle Point in Aberystwyth by Steve Williams (Steve Williams)
Bonnie the Highland cow photographed by Nicole Vince (Nicole Vince)
Porthmadog harbour captured by Llinos Furneaux ( Llinos Furneaux)
