Schools in Machynlleth and Llanidloes are celebrating after another successful year of GCSE results.
In Machynlleth, Ysgol Bro Hyddgen headmaster, Dafydd Jones congratulated all the students on their successes, saying: “It has been fabulous to celebrate with the Class of 2025.
“The results today are testimony to the hard work of our Year 11 cohort, and of course the relentless guidance and support from our excellent staff. We always say that the exams are just a small part of a child’s education, but it is so lovely that their academic hard work and successes have also been recognised.
“Congratulations to them all! I am so proud of the whole Ysgol Bro Hyddgen family today, and of course this is just the beginning - I wish all of the year 11 students every happiness and success as they move onto the next step with significant numbers of this cohort and new students from outside the catchment area joining the Ysgol Bro Hyddgen sixth form in September.
“The sixth form at Ysgol Bro Hyddgen is somewhere where students have the benefit of a rich variety of extra-
“We also wish the students who will be following further education at local colleges or in the world of work well and look forward also to hearing about their future successes.”
Staff and pupils at Llanidloes High School were also celebrating, with head, Daniel Owen saying: “We are deeply proud of all of our GCSE students. They have served as exemplary role models for younger pupils over the past two years and have shown resilience, graft and a superb attitude to learning.
“These are truly exciting times for our wonderful young people.
I would like to congratulate every student on their results. We look forward to welcoming most of you back into Sixth Form where we will continue to ensure you excel academically.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.