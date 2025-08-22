South Ceredigion schools are celebrating another year of fantastic GCSE results.
Across Ceredigion, 98% of entries for WJEC examinations were graded A*-G; 69% achieved A*-C grades and 21% of the entries achieved A*-A grades, higher than the national average.
Headmaster of Ysgol Bro Teifi in Llandysul, Gareth Evans, said: ““Every pupil has achieved personal success, and we are proud of the progress they have made during their time at Ysgol Bro Teifi.
“We are particularly proud of those who achieved outstanding results, and we also commend the commitment, perseverance, and hard work shown by all learners.
“In addition, I wish to recognise the dedication and support of our staff, whose efforts have been invaluable in helping pupils reach their potential.
Ysgol Bro Pedr said: “We are extremely proud of all your efforts and wish you the very best for the future.
Dorian Pugh, headmaster at Ysgol Henry Richard in Tregaron, said: "I would like to congratulate our pupils at Ysgol Henry Richard on their excellent GCSE results this year. These results reflect the hard work, dedication and perseverance of each of you, and we are extremely proud of your success.
“The results are testament to the extraordinary collaboration between pupils, teachers and families.
“It's encouraging to see our pupils achieving their potential and ready to take the next step with confidence – whether that's sixth form, college, apprenticeship or other fields.
“Congratulations once again to everyone – you have made your school and community very proud."
Ysgol Uwchradd Aberteifi said: “The school community has come together to support one another through a challenging academic journey, and today we celebrate the fruits of that labour.
“These results are a testament to their determination and the tireless support of our dedicated staff.
“Every grade represents hours of effort, learning, and growth. Congratulations to everyone who received their results today.”
