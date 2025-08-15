The Vale of Rheidol Railway is once again offering Ceredigion residents the chance to explore their local heritage for less with 50% off adult return Standard Class tickets throughout September.
The offer, which proved popular earlier in the year, returns exclusively for those living in Ceredigion.
It’s a chance to enjoy the line’s spectacular early autumn scenery when the Rheidol Valley is at its most colourful.
To claim the discount, residents simply need to enter the code CEREDIGION when booking online. Proof of residency such as a driving licence or utility bill will be requested when collecting tickets at the station.
“This is our way of saying thank you to our local community,” said Llyr Ap Lolo, General Manager of the Vale of Rheidol Railway.
“We’re proud of our place in the landscape and hope this offer encourages more residents to take time out, relax and rediscover the beauty on their doorstep.”
Running since 1902, the Vale of Rheidol Railway travels 11¾ miles from Aberystwyth to Devil’s Bridge on one of the UK’s most scenic narrow-gauge heritage lines.
For more information and to book tickets, visit www.vor.wales
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.