The sun shone in Llanilar for the return of the annual show on Saturday, 9 August.
Reflecting on this year’s event, Chairman, Meirion Davies, said: “Thanks to the Loxdale Family for the use of the field and to the committee and everyone else that’s working so hard to get everything in place.
“The weather was excellent and a very high quality of stock in every section and a tremendous turnout in the Dog Show.
“The produce tent was at its best as well with a very strong competition.
“We would like to congratulate Dylan Jones and Family, Trefaes isaf, for winning the champion animal in the show with his Texel ram.
“It was nice to see the presence of our Honoured Guest this year Mrs Nellie Davies, Ffosbompren, Llanilar “Ilar Stud “. The family have been involved with the show over the years being on the committee and competing.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.