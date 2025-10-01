The Talgarreg vintage show which was postponed due do heavy rain a week ago took place last Sunday 28 September and crowds were blessed with great weather, much to the relief of organisers, writes Gary Jones.
With rows of vintage and classic tractors on display as well as a big lineup of the shows theme for this year the Massey Ferguson 100 series there was plenty to see around the field.
The working section was a big crowd puller in the afternoon with displays on the threshing machines as well as a saw bench attached to a Ferguson TED tractors owned by Dyfrig Griffiths doing demonstration cutting wood slices and giving them out to the public.
Chris Nicholson would take the award there for best vintage machine in the working section with his old Welger baler believed to be made around the 1950’s. This year again the ploughing field saw plenty of activity from the under 18’s to the adult classes with tractors and the caterpillars with the trailing ploughs.
Stationery engines again lined the top the field with the 3hp Powell engine shown by Gary Jones taking the silver cup, the 1919 engine had been in a shed near Llanilar for many years with its former owner G P James having passed away years ago, his son Wyre was at the show and was over the moon to see the engine his father had owned previously and more so 30 years since he last saw it running, runner up in the engine section was Oz Newman from Trelech showing his newly acquired 6hp Fairbanks Z engine.
As the show drew to a close in the afternoon the prize giving took place as well last the raffle in front of a packed crowd making the most of the sunshine.
