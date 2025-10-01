Stationery engines again lined the top the field with the 3hp Powell engine shown by Gary Jones taking the silver cup, the 1919 engine had been in a shed near Llanilar for many years with its former owner G P James having passed away years ago, his son Wyre was at the show and was over the moon to see the engine his father had owned previously and more so 30 years since he last saw it running, runner up in the engine section was Oz Newman from Trelech showing his newly acquired 6hp Fairbanks Z engine.