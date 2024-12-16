Harlech Historical Society continued its programme of monthly meetings in November when Catherine James gave a very informative, detailed and wide-ranging talk on the history of Quakers in Meirionnydd.
The next meeting of the society was held on Tuesday, 10 December for a special Christmas event with the launch of a new book about Harlech, an illustrated volume which draws on the work of celebrated artist Anton Bantock as well as many historical photographs.
The authors are Merfyn Tomos and Sheila Maxwell.
Until his retirement, Merfyn was the Meirionydd Archivist for Gwynedd Archives Service and Sheila is the treasurer of Hen Llyfrgell / Old Library Harlech and responsible for the Harlech Archive.
They introduced the book and highlighted some of its key themes.
The Harlech Historical Society meets on the second Tuesday of each month at 7.30 pm in the Harlech Memorial Hall.
The Harlech Historical Society meets on the second Tuesday of each month at 7.30 pm in the Harlech Memorial Hall.
Annual membership of the society is £15, or £3 per session. All talks are given through the medium of English.