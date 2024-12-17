A Gwynedd outbuilding converted into a holiday unit without permission has sparked anger over “disrespect” for the planning process.
Gwynedd Council’s planning committee have turned down a bid for retrospective planning permission on the Penisarwaun development.
The building includes a window described as “massive” and “horrendous”. It prompted many objections, but planning officers recommended approval for its use as holiday accommodation.
Some councillors expressed frustration, saying approval sent out the “wrong message”.
A “large number” of letters from locals raised issues including claims the development negatively affected the residential area, was intrusive on neighbours, caused a loss of privacy and destroyed the area’s character.
There were also concerns over access, traffic, litter and noise.
Planning officers argued the development “was not an excessively large holiday let” and did not lead to the loss of permanent housing stock.
Planning officer Keira Sweenie said it met “the requirements of policy” and completing development work ahead of receiving planning permission “was not a valid reason to refuse”.
The matter came before planners in January when the applicant was asked for documents detailing the operating rules of the holiday unit to reduce neighbour concerns “but no information was submitted”.
Local member Elwyn Jones said the development had taken place “without any kind of planning application and affected several nearby properties”.
He said: “The message here is, if you are uncertain, then do it anyway, don’t respond, and everything will go through in the end.
“That is what I see from this.
“I saw the original building, and this is certainly not at the original height – there is no way to prove that now because the development has been completed.
“Should a usual application have come in with this, due to its location and the building, I’m almost certain it would have been refused.”
Proposing refusal, Cllr Gruff Williams said: “When it came up last time, we didn’t ask for a pair of curtains, we asked for them to block off windows to avoid overlooking – the developer does not care about our decisions.”
Cllr Louise Hughes said she was “seriously not happy”, adding the developer “just went ahead anyway disregarding the planning process”.
“He also ignored concerns of people living next door. I was at the site visit and quite frankly that window is absolutely enormous, and out of character. What sort of message does this send out? ‘Don’t worry because the planning committee will pass it anyway’.
“I suppose it is within planning policy but it’s the integrity of this decision, he’s not made any movement to sort out the problems.
“I am not happy, it is a lack of respect for planning process and the planning committee.”
Cllr Gareth Jones agreed, saying: “That large window is horrendous.
“I don’t know how it can be approved. It is massive. It does have a significant impact on amenities, it is obtrusive.”
Cllr Delyth Lloyd Griffiths felt the road was “narrow” and the large window did “not fit in” and caused “overlooking”.
Five voted to refuse and four against.