A Welsh Government spokesperson thanked drivers for their patience but said a date for reopening cannot be confirmed.
The road closed on 11 December following a landslide caused by Storm Darragh.
Drivers face a 25-mile diversion for a six-mile journey, causing them significant disruption.
Dafydd Llew from Corris said: “Being self employed I have two jobs that now involve longer travel time as they are in Abergynolwyn.
“There is no public transport in Corris area after 5pm.”
Stephen Mansel Davies from road haulage firm, Mansel Davies said the closure is “causing major issues”.
“We’ve got 20 loads a day going through, which adds extra costs.
“The extra fuel and mileage alone are costing about £1,500 a day.
“I’ve been speaking to the North and Mid Wales Control Agency every day; they just keep fobbing us off, saying engineers have been out looking. How many times do they need to look?
“If they’d started work when they first inspected it, the job would probably be done by now.”
Mabon ap Gwynfor MS, who has written a letter to Ken Skates, Cabinet Secretary for Transport and North Wales, said: “The A487 serves as a critical north-south arterial link, heavily used by heavy goods vehicles and business traffic.
“The closure of the road is having a substantial impact on constituents, with many reliant on the road to access GP services and schools in Machynlleth for example.
“I am very concerned at the lack of information being provided. We need a clear indication of when NMWTRA envisage the road reopening and what other mitigation measures are being deployed.
“The lack of clarity is causing significant frustration and uncertainty. It is only fair that those impacted by the road closure are provided with timely and clear information of what is happening, both in terms of short-term action and long-term planning.
A Welsh Government spokesperson said on 18 December: “Safety on our roads is our priority and to ensure safety on the A487 at Rhiw Gigan near Corris, work will begin today on temporary drainage works which will allow the road to reopen with traffic management in the New Year.
“We understand this will cause inconvenience and we thank drivers for their patience.
“It is essential this work is carried out for the safety of road users and to safeguard the road for the future.”
They say updates will be provided, including when the road can reopen safely with traffic management.
The North and Mid Wales Trunk Road Agent and their supply chain will be undertaking the works over the Christmas period (except Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Years Day) to reopen the road under traffic signal control as soon as it is safe.
The date to fully reopen the road is not confirmed but further permanent works will take place in the new year subject to weather.