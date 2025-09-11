Meirionnydd Ramblers take on Cwm Mynach and Clogau Gold Mines on Saturday, 20 September.
The walk exploring woodlands and old gold-mine workings above the Mawddach Estuary starts by heading uphill and into the Coed Garth Gell RSPB nature reserve, a haven for wildlife.
The path winds through ancient oak woodlands with views opening out of the Mawddach Estuary and Cadair Idris, eventually reaching the quiet lane into Cwm Mynach.
The lane ends and we continue for a while on a rough forestry track, soon turning sharply back through the trees. Joining a footpath, we head out onto the open hillside and to the remains of the Clogau gold mine, passing the St David’s adit.
We finish our walk by heading down to the Figra Bridge, crossing the main road at Bontddu and taking a path back along the estuary.
This is a group grade C+ circular walk of seven miles.
The starts time is 10.30am and the estimated finish time is 3.30pm.
Start at the layby on the A496 at Fiddlers Elbow (Grid Ref: SH678189).
The start time is when the walk commences. Please arrive earlier to ensure you are ready for the start of this National Grade: Moderate walk.
Contact Liz on 01341 422223 or 07932 813137.
Please visit www.meirionnyddramblers.org.uk for more information/any changes that may occur.
