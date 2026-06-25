Meirionnydd Ramblers will walk to Glasgwm and Llyn y Fign on Saturday, 11 July.
Anyone who would like to join them is asked to book a place with walk leader Jacky.
Walkers flock to visit the high Arans, Fawddwy and Benllyn, but on the southwestern end of the long Aran ridge are some quieter, less visited peaks. The highest of these, at 774 metres, is Glasgwm, whose summit cairn overlooks the little lake of Llyn y Fign lying just a few metres below.
The Ramblers’ route starts out on a rough track crossing open moorland.
The track continues over grazing fields and through partially felled forest, until you eventually emerge onto the open hillside.
Now a faint path winds its way up the valley to a plateau where you turn to make a final short but steep ascent to the summit, with its extensive mountain views.
An easy descent to Bwlch y Fign is followed by an exhilarating walk over the lesser peak of Pen y Brynfforchog and along a broad grassy ridge.
Finally, descend steeply down the grassy hillside back to the start.
This is a Group grade B+, circular, National Grade: Strenuous, 10.5 mile joint walk with the Aberystwyth Group.
Car parking space is limited so car sharing is essential.
Start at 10am. Estimated finish is 4.30pm.
Start at the small car park at Bwlch Oerddrws (Grid Ref: SH802170).
Please phone the leader if you would like to join this walk. Contact Jacky on 07929 062412.
For further information or any changes, visit http://www.meirionnyddramblers.org.uk.
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