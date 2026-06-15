Meirionnydd Ramblers will walk Bwlch y Battel and Llynnau Cerrig y Myllt on Thursday, 25 June.
This is a varied walk with wonderful views throughout, mostly on well-defined paths and tracks, exploring the attractive and secluded valleys of Nanmor and Bwlch y Battel.
Start by following field and woodland paths SW along Nanmor before a short stretch along a quiet lane.
Pick up an old track that winds gently up through the rough, craggy terrain.
Then turn on to a footpath sign-posted for Cnicht. Where those climbing the mountain leave the path to head towards the summit, others continue instead on the broad, grassy right of way through the valley.
The path narrows and becomes rougher as it climbs up beside a rushing stream to a shallow, unnamed lake and the wild pass of Bwlch y Battel.
Here, divert from the main path onto rougher ground to explore a craggy little ridge, visiting the two lakes of Llynnau Cerrig y Myllt and the nearby 463m top.
Returning to the main path, descend steeply alongside a babbling stream to Nanmor. An easy walk, briefly along the lane and then on woodland paths, brings ramblers back to the start.
This is a Group grade B circular, 10 mile National Grade: Moderate walk with an ascent of 1969 feet. Please contact the leader if you would like to go on it.
Start at 10am, finish at 4.30pm.
Start at the small parking area on the narrow lane through Nanmor (Grid Ref: SH620467).
There is limited parking so car sharing is essential. Please contact leader to arrange.
Contact Jacky C on 07929 062412.
For further information or for any changes, visit http://www.meirionnyddramblers.org.uk
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