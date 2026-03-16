Dolgellau Music Club’s last concert of the 2025-26 series on Friday, 27 March will be given by Classic Rhythm.
Helen O’Connell (flutes), Adrian Sutcliffe (keyboards) and Chris Brannick (percussion) formed in 1992, playing to sell-out audiences across the UK, broadcasting on Classic FM and being featured on BBC2.
Skilful arrangements of well-known classical favourites, set alongside an exceptionally wide variety of other pieces, have quickly established the group’s popular appeal. Audiences are always fascinated by the vast array of instruments, some familiar, some not! From marimba to tam-tam, from piccolo to cabasa, they are brilliantly woven into a sparkling evening’s entertainment.
Hear Handel's The Arrival of the Queen of Sheba, a West Side Story medley and more on 27 March, 7.30pm, in Coleg Meirion-Dwyfor.
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