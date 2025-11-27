The Dragon Theatre Barmouth presents A Different Christmas Carol murder mystery on Saturday, 6 December (7pm).
It's Christmas Eve in Victorian London. Chestnuts are roasting, the pudding is steaming and the festivities are about to begin... But there is a spectre at the feast!
See this interactive retelling of Dicken's festive classic and investigate the murder of Jacob Marley!
Was it the grumpy old miser, Ebenezer Scrooge? Or perhaps his honest clerk, Bob Cratchit? Put your
sleuthing skills to the test and see if you can solve a case that's more prickly than a bunch of Christmas holly.
Are the suspects as innocent as Tiny Tim? Or are they talking a lot of humbug? See if you can put Marley's ghost to rest!
