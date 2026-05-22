Meirionnydd Ramblers will walk from Rhiw to Aberdaron on Tuesday, 2 June.
Booking with the leader is essential for this walk on the Llŷn, which will follow the Wales Coastal Path from the village of Rhiw to Aberdaron.
Start by taking the bus from Aberdaron to Rhiw, from where there are lovely views over the bay of Hell’s Mouth (Porth Neigwl) to Mynydd Cilan.
Head downhill and along the headland to a viewpoint at Mynydd Penarfynydd where the ramblers will break for lunch.
Then make your way to Porth Ysgo and follow the coastal path, with plenty of ups and downs, along the top of the cliffs.
After the next headland of Trwyn y Penrhyn the path leaves the coast to head across grassy fields and back to Aberdaron. There are wonderful coastal views to be enjoyed from along the route and we can expect to be treated to an abundance of wildflowers at this time of year.
This is a Group grade C+, circular, 7.5 mile, National Grade: Moderate walk.
Numbers are limited to 16 as the ramblers will be using the bus.
Start at 11.05am. The estimated finish time is 4.30pm.
Meet at the bus stop near bridge in Aberdaron at 11.05am for 11.15am bus (Grid Ref: SH173264).
Parking is available nearby in the NT car park (SH172264). Fee payable, free with NT membership card. For those who wish to travel by bus from Pwllheli, take the 10.25am 17B from the Maes bus terminal. The return bus leaves Aberdaron at 17.35pm.
Contact Alun on 01341 247164 or 07787 240387.
For further information or any changes, visit http://www.meirionnyddramblers.org.uk.
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