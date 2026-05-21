A man who used threatening behaviour in Pwllheli and Bangor in two separate incidents has been fined by magistrates.
Reuben Hall, of no fixed abode, appeared before Caernarfon Magistrates’ Court on 18 May.
The 31-year-old pleaded guilty to using threatening or abusive behaviour with intent to cause fear of violence in Pwllheli on 28 April this year.
Hall also admitted a charge of using threatening or abusive behaviour in Bangor of 13 November last year.
Magistrates handed Hall a fine of £80 for each offence.
He must also pay £85 costs.
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