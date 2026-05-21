A Morfa Nefyn woman has been banned from the road for a year by magistrates after appearing in court to plead guilty to a drug driving charge.
Elain Thomas, of 18 Trem y Garn, appeared before Caernarfon Magistrates’ Court on 18 May.
The court heard that the 33-year-old was stopped while driving on Ffordd Dewi Sant in Nefyn, Pwllheli on 26 March this year.
Roadside wipes and later laboratory testing showed Thomas had benzoylecgonine – the major metabolite of cocaine – in her blood exceeding the specified limit.
Magistrates disqualified Thomas from driving for 12 months and handed her a fine of £120.
She must also pay £85 prosecution costs as well as a surcharge to fund victim services of £48.
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