Llanafan Women’s Institute have led an official opening of its new wildlife garden at Bronheulog.
In 2024, Llanafan WI received a Wildlife Garden Package from Keep Wales Tidy.
The package included native tree saplings, native wildflower turf & plugs, pond liner and aquatic plants, garden shed, bench, water butt, compost bay, habitat boxes and garden tools.
Project Managers, Richard Thomas and Eurig Joniver, also worked alongside members and volunteers in creating the garden.
The WI says the project could not have been as successful as it is without the tireless help of dozens of members of Aberystwyth Conservation Volunteers.
The official opening was held on Friday, 9 May and drew wonderful turn out of members, partners, volunteers, locals and well-wishers!
Those who attended included representatives from Keep Wales Tidy - Mid Wales, Aberystwyth Conservation Volunteers and horticultural journalist and author, Alys Fowler, who “cut the ribbon”.
Bronheulog, the Grade II Listed cottage, believed to date from 1832, is one of the few properties in the UK owned & managed by a local branch of the WI. It was given by the Countess of Lisburne to the Women’s Institute as a meeting room in 1918.
Llanafan WI has lots going on every month - some of which are open to the public; book club, walking group, gardening group, guest talks, coffee mornings, produce sales, outings and much more.
Their next public event at the Cottage is a Plant Sale & Coffee Morning, taking place on Saturday 31 May, 10:30 am -12:30 pm.