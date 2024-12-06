The hard work of 50+ Forum Committee members resulted in a wonderful 2024 Christmas Dinner for members in the Barn, Llanrhystud.
Treasurer Mary Evans and Accounts Auditor Donald Sharples and all of the ever willing voluntary group of committee members seen in the photo made this dinner such a happy occasion for all who attended.
The 50+ Forum Committee with over 70 local members are given a much deserved thank you from all event participating members for such enjoyment arranged for them throughout each year to include Monthly meetups, Arranged bus trips to so many areas, St. David's Day Cawl meal and so many other events as written- enjoyed by all who attend - so yes, a thank you to all the committee.