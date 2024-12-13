A piano and carols concert which has run for 20 years is to return to Machynlleth this weekend.
The Friends’ Christmas Carols concert took a five-year hiatus during the pandemic, but returns this Sunday 15 December at 2.30pm.
The concert raises money each year for Machynlleth Museum of Modern Art's (MoMA) valuable community concert venue - the Tabernacle.
Chris Dendy, a Ceinws piano teacher, took over organising this year's concert after Friends of the Tabernacle group ran it for 20-plus years.
The concert will showcase the talent of his pupils, as well as feature special guests including renowned musician Cerys Hafana, local pianist Phil Wheeler, and Alison Coleman on the theremin.
Machynlleth singer and musician Sienna Holmes will be involved in a “Les Dawson-style” skit on the theremin, before leading the audience in some Christmas carols.
Chris said: “This is the first time in five years we’ve been able to host the Christmas concert.
“It’s been a reality check taking over the organising but this year we can expect ‘happy bedlem’ as the kids are now involved in the running of the thing.
“They will be making and serving the cakes and minced pies, performing, doing the meet and greet and running the raffle.
“It’s important to support art venues like this, which like everywhere is struggling to keep afloat.
“Once you lose a venue like this you never get it back.
“It’s precious to a lot of us and we must do our share.”
Entry is free but donations are welcome to support the independent arts venue, and a raffle will be held with prizes including wine, champagne, cava, a deli food hamper and sweets.