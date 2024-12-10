Want to see a stream of tractors dressed up for the festive season parading through your town?
Well, you may be in luck as the Christmas tractor run returns to Machynlleth this weekend on Sunday 15 December.
Clwb Rygbi Machynlleth Rugby Club is hosting the event with a competition for the best-decorated tractor, four-by-four vehicle and best-dressed driver.
The tractors will parade through the town before visiting onlookers at Llanwrin, Cemmaes Road, Cemmaes, Mallwyd, and Penegoes before returning to the club.
The club will be hosting a Santa’s grotto, entertainment, a raffle and serving food.
The event will be raising money for Aberdyfi Mountain Rescue, RABI farming charity and CFfi Bro Ddyfi.
Make sure to contact the club in order to take part with your vehicle, meeting at 3.30pm to set off on the route at 4.30pm.