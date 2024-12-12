The Banc Bwyd Bro Ddyfi Food Bank has received several sizeable donations from different community groups ahead of their “busiest time of year”.
This month the foodbank based in Machynlleth, which offers emergency food to those most in need, was presented with three cheques totalling £535.
Unite the Union donated £300 to the foodbank on 3 December, and Aberllenni Chapel donated £100 on 12 December.
On 8 December Llanbrynmair Merched Y Wawr attended the Cartref Dyfi Care Home to hand over a cheque to the foodbank of £135 before singing carols for the residents.
Clive Thomas, a foodbank volunteer, said: “We do tend to get more donations leading up to Christmas as people's thoughts naturally turn to those less fortunate, as we get a bit busier this time of year.”
To donate or to contact the foodbank, get in touch via email [email protected], call 07983715162 or visit their Facebook page.