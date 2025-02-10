A Machynlleth makers space has secured its future thanks to a £95k National Lottery Community Fund grant.
The volunteer-run organisation Machspace was this month awarded £95,776 to deliver their services for three years.
The organisation based in the town centre offers “a safe space where people from all backgrounds can spend time together making and mending things”.
The members' space offers workshop space and access to tools and equipment via a pay-what-you-can system.
Ruth Gordon, director of Machspace, said: “We’re delighted that The National Lottery Community Fund has recognised our work in this way.
“Now, thanks to them, we will be able to keep our doors open for the next 3 years.
“Machspace has become a crucial meeting point for local people and is helping us to become more resilient and connected as a community."
The funding will allow them to employ staff to manage the space on a day-to-day basis and keep the space open, accessible and affordable for members via its sliding-scale membership fees.
The funding will also allow them to maintain their resources and cover running costs.
Having only opened in October 2023, Machspace has gained 134 members who use the workshop as a “beloved spot for local creatives”, making use of the 3D printer, laser cutter, sewing machine, woodworking and lino printing tools as well as other equipment.
The non-profit company was founded by four locals including Cassian Lodge, who said: “In only a year, Machspace has become a valued Machynlleth institution for its members.
“I'm so grateful to the National Lottery that we can continue to provide this unique space to everyone who cares about it so much."
The funding is part of the National Lottery’s new strategy aiming to support communities to come together.