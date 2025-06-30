Discussions also included how 2025 sees major refurbishments planned for the St Mary’s and St Egryn’s Church building, and it was an opportunity to hear a broad scope of plans directly from the Diocesan Property Officer and a conservation architect supporting the work. Fundraising is underway on behalf of the church, with the Friends continuing to play a role in match-funding and grants to support this important effort. The Friends send their thanks and appreciation to all who contributed to the church refurbishment funds on the day, along with special thanks to Steffan Ros for our aligned efforts in preserving the magic of the Welsh language, and Llanegryn Church.