The Friends of Llanegryn Church gathered at Neuadd Egryn earlier this month for their Annual Event and AGM, followed by an insightful talk from celebrated local author, Manon Steffan Ros
Those attending - an audience of over 40 people including MP Liz Saville Roberts - heard how Manon’s creative success has continued to thrive through the Welsh language and the stories inspired by local people.
Friends’ president Catrin Waugh introduced Manon, explaining how she is possibly the most successful novelist writing in Welsh today. Author of over 20 children’s books, and three novels for adults, all in Welsh, Steffan Ros enjoys a long list of literary prizes. These include the Tír na nÓg award for children’s books in 2010, 2012, 2017 and 2019; and in June 2023 she won the Yoto Carnegie medal for The Blue Book of Nebo, her own translation of her novel Llyfr Glas Nebo.
The Friends were delighted to host her as part of their own commitment to sharing local history and the role Llanegryn and its ancient church plays in the community.
Discussions also included how 2025 sees major refurbishments planned for the St Mary’s and St Egryn’s Church building, and it was an opportunity to hear a broad scope of plans directly from the Diocesan Property Officer and a conservation architect supporting the work. Fundraising is underway on behalf of the church, with the Friends continuing to play a role in match-funding and grants to support this important effort. The Friends send their thanks and appreciation to all who contributed to the church refurbishment funds on the day, along with special thanks to Steffan Ros for our aligned efforts in preserving the magic of the Welsh language, and Llanegryn Church.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.