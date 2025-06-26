A creative group is looking for poets, musicians and songwriters to wax lyrical about the idiosyncrasies of the town’s livelihoods.
Phil Wheeler of Mach Fringe said: “We are inviting local musicians, bands, and poets, young and old, to put a finger to string, pen to paper to write about our wonderful array of shops, hotels, entrepreneurs and history.
“Who did you fall in love with in the Wholefood shop?
“Did you work at Laura Ashley?
“Did your washing get lost in the laundry?
“Why is the crab a hermit?
“The market began in 1291 after a Royal Charter was granted, and it continues to thrive.”
The end product will be a CD and pull-out booklet with lyrics, poems and illustrations launched later in the year with live performances in the town.
Songs will be recorded and mastered by local producer Mike West at Our Lady Studios in Borth, and funded by Wheeler’s Fabrics.
Phil says the reception for the community-made album has already been big.
“The scope is enormous, and we are already receiving songs in Welsh and English about the hotels, cafes, pubs, the garage, the tattoo parlour, the cycle shop, and Hennighan’s chip shop,” he said.
“We have a song about Bruce’s Indian takeaway food stall and hope there will be more about the market.
“I’m so pleased to have such a wonderful response from our community.
“I’m not quite exactly sure how it will work, but it will be challenging and fun!”
