Meirionnydd Ramblers tackle the Mawddach Trail from Morfa Mawddach (8.5 or 6.5 mile options) on Saturday, 15 March.
A pleasant ramble along the trail, following the track-bed of the old Dolgellau to Barmouth railway line alongside the estuary of the Afon Mawddach offers wonderful views across the marshes and the estuary to the Rhinogydd mountains beyond, and the chance to spot wildlife and early signs of spring in the fields and woodlands alongside the track.
After a short walk along a lane, we join the trail at Morfa Mawddach. The going is easy as the trail is well made and substantially flat all the way.
Those parked at Penmaenpool can leave the trail here after 6.5 miles, while for those returning to Dolgellau the trail continues along the estuary before veering round into the outskirts of the town and finishing alongside the Marian playing fields, 8.5 miles in all. Or, if you’d like to make it 10 miles, walk across the Bridge from Barmouth and join the group at 11.30am at Morfa Mawddach, with the T3 bus hourly from Dolgellau to get you back after the walk.
This is a group grade D linear walk.
Meeting at 10.50am, start at 11,20am and finish around 4.30pm.
Meeting at Eldon Square bus stop, Dolgellau, for the 11.03am G21 bus to Arthog, or park at Penmaenpool (SH695186) and join the bus at 11.09am.
Walkers will travel together from the meeting place to the start of the walk by car, coach or public transport.
Meeting times are often when the group will set off, rather than when you should arrive at the meeting place.
Start at the turning off the A493 to Morfa Mawddach station at 11:20am (Grid Ref: SH629135).
This is when the walk commences. Please arrive earlier to ensure you are ready for the start.
Finish in Dolgellau (8.5 mile option) or Penmaenpool, (SH695186) for the 6.5 mile option.
Estimated finish, 4:30pm.
Contact Alun on 01341 247164 or 07787 240387.