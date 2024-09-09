Meirionnydd Ramblers
On Thursday, 12 September, Meirionnydd Ramblers visit Foel Ddu, to the west of Rhinog Fawr.
Although only 477 metres high this modest hill provides exhilarating walking and an excellent viewpoint.
From the car park we start on the Ardudwy Way northbound, through Pen Isa Cwm fields, with views of Rhinogydd.
After following the road a short way we take an old green lane to our right and follow a gently rising track up Foel Ddu, alongside Foel Wen. The ascent becomes steep for the last few 100 metres.
From the summit we are rewarded with spectacular views on a good clear day of the mountains of the Rhinogydd, North Eryri and down over the coast. We descend a rough and sometimes very wet track down to Maes Y Garnedd Farm and walk back along the tarmac lane to our parking place.
This is a Group grade C+, circular seven miles / 11.3kilometres walk, with a national grade of Moderate.
The start time is 10am and the estimated finish time is 3pm
Meet at Cwm Nantcol viewpoint car park (Grid Ref: SH615258).
The start time is when the walk commences. Please arrive earlier to ensure you are ready for the start.
Contact Rita on 07849 851153.
On Wednesday, 18 September, the ramblers take on Carnedd y Cribau.
In the heart of Snowdonia, nestling between Moel Siabod and Snowdon itself, is the quiet little ridge of Carnedd y Cribau.
Our walk starts with an easy stroll down the valley towards Llyn Gwynant, continuing through meadows under Snowdon’s flanks.
Leaving the valley just short of the Llyn Gwynant we cross the main road and begin the steep climb through woodland on to the open hillside above, with beautiful views back towards the valley and lake below.
We soon turn on to the ridge with the higher mountains gradually coming into view as we climb.
On a fine day, the ridge is a delight with faint paths meandering through grass and heather, around rocky outcrops and past tiny lakes.
There is little to mark the 557m highpoint but the views are spectacular, dominated by the nearby Snowdon, with the hustle and bustle of Pen-y-Pass far below.
As we descend, the character of the land changes, becoming less craggy and more open, until we find ourselves crossing rough, often boggy, moorland, guided only by a faint path. Eventually the path steepens and all too soon brings us back to the start.
This is a Group grade B circular 8 miles / 12.9 kilometres, National Grade Strenuous walk.
Please phone the leader if you would like to join it.
The start time is 10am and the estimated finish time is 4pm.
Start in the layby on the A4086, east of Pen-y-Gwryd hotel (Grid Ref: SH665559). This is the first layby east of the Conwy county boundary on the A4086 and is free of charge. Other nearby laybys with a parking fee are available.
The start time is when the walk commences. Please arrive earlier to ensure you are ready for the start.
Contact Jacky on 07929 062412.
For all walks please visit www.meirionnyddramblers.org.uk.