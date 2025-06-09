A TEAM of around 50 cyclists will cycle more than 330 miles from Barmouth to the east coast of England in honour of their friend who is living with motor neurone disease (MND).
On 12 June, the cyclists will leave Barmouth’s Sandbanks Hotel before heading off to Great Yarmouth as part of an epic coast-to-coast challenge.
The ride has been organised by Justin Middleton whose best friend, David Scott has MND.
Justin said: “To offer my support during these difficult times, a team of great friends and I have been putting together challenges and events to help raise much needed funds for the charities which have been supporting Davy during his MND journey.
“Some of the more experienced riders will be doing the whole challenge on their own and other less experienced riders are doing it as a relay team.
“This event has been put together to help raise awareness and much needed funds for the MND Association.”
Previous challenges include 18 people climbed Ben Nevis in April 2024 in near Arctic conditions and more than 40 people completing the 25 mile Three Peak Yorkshire route in October 2024.
MND Association Relationship Fundraiser, Alistair Laing, said: “David is an extraordinary person who has done so much to raise money and awareness of motor neurone disease – a condition which affects more than 5,000 people in the UK at any one time.
“This incredible challenge will do even more to help people living with MND and their families and we couldn’t be more grateful for the team’s support.
“We wish everyone involved the very best of luck.”
To learn more about the Barmouth to Yarmouth Challenge, or to donate to the team taking part, visit www.givewheel.com/fundraising/6142/barmouth-to-yarmouth-bike-ride/.
For more information about MND and the MND Association, please visit www.mndassociation.org.
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.