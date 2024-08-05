On Sunday, 11 August, Meirionnydd Ramblers’ walk takes in the history of the attractive town of Tremadog, also visiting nearby Porthmadog.
Tremadog nestles in an impressive location beneath steep cliffs at the edge of a flat expanse of land which was once salt marsh.
It is a fine example of a planned town, named
after its founder, William Alexander Madocks, who bought the land on which it stands in 1798.
The layout of the town was carefully planned around its Market Square to create the impression of a borough.
The historic centre of the town was completed in 1811 and remains substantially unchanged to the present day.
We set out from the square through woodland towards Porthmadog, walking around the tidal inlet of Llyn Bach to Ynys Tywyn. From here we can look down on the cob, the great embankment built by Madocks across the Glaslyn estuary.
Continuing on our way, we head around Porthmadog harbour to the seaside village of Borth y Gest and hence back to Porthmadog. An easy walk through the park and along Y Cyt brings us back to Tremadog.
This is a Group grade C, circular 6 mile / 9.7 kilometre walk, starting at 10.30am and finishing at approximately 3pm.
Start in Tremadog Square, Grid Ref: SH561401, postcode: LL49 9RB.
The start time is when the walk commences. Please arrive earlier to ensure you are ready for the start
Contact walk leader Derek on 01341 281075.
Please visit our website for further details of the walk. www.meirionnyddramblers.org.uk