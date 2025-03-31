Meirionnydd Ramblers tackle Diffwys from Banc-y-Fran this Wednesday, 2 April.
The walk starts from Banc-y-Fran, at the end of the steep narrow road above Bontddu. At 220 metres, this gives a helpful start on the way to the 750 metre summit of Diffwys!
On a good day there are amazing views throughout the walk. The route goes through a gate onto an old drovers’ track which soon passes an ancient stone marker post. Here we turn to walk up more steeply, climbing diagonally across the hillside to reach the ridge where views open up over the coast, the Llŷn peninsula and the mountains of North Snowdonia.
Turning to look the other way, we’ll see the Mawddach estuary and Cadair Idris. From here we walk up alongside the ridge wall to the trig point, which makes a good lunch stop. We’ll chose which side of the wall to sit depending on the wind! Please dress well for this walk, with plenty of layers, as it can be quite cold up on the ridge at this time of year.
This is a group grade B, national grade strenuous, circular walk of 7.5 miles / 12.1 kilometres, with an ascent of 1837 feet / 560 metres.
It starts at 10am and finishes at 4pm.
Meet at Banc y Fran (Grid Ref: SH656201). Limited parking space, please car share.
The start time is when the walk commences. Please arrive earlier to ensure you are ready for the start.
Please contact the leader if you would like to join this walk.
Call Rita on 07849 851153.
On Monday, 7 April, the ramblers take on Llyn Tegid and Upland Pastures.
This varied circular walk explores the open hills south of Bala overlooking Llyn Tegid.
Our route involves a steady climb with a total ascent of 1140 feet. There are lovely views towards the Arans, Arenig Fawr and Llyn Tegid. We will follow paths and tracks over rough moorland, though forests with some boggy sections and with one steep descent. (There are a few stiles to be negotiated and some cattle may be encountered in one area.)
This is a group grade C+, circular walk of 6.5 miles / 10.5 kilometres. The national grade moderate walk has an ascent of 1140 feet / 348 metres.
Start at 10am and finish around 3pm.
Meet at the small parking area or roadside at eastern end of Llyn Tegid (Grid Ref: SH928354), NOT at the large pay and display car park on the main road.
The start time is when the walk commences so please arrive earlier to ensure you are ready for the start
Contact Christine W on 01678520646.
Visit www,meirionnyddramblers.org.uk for more information.