Her service supports people with dementia, their loved ones and carers, residential care staff, as well as those with other long-term conditions with one-to-one activity sessions, online support and by hosting the Ty Dol Club across community hubs in Llŷn and Eifionydd.
Having only started up last year, her business has already been recognised - nominated for the Health and Wellbeing Start Up of the Year Award in Wales.
Chappell said: “Leaving the NHS after seventeen years to start Ty Dol was a huge leap of faith, so being shortlisted for this award is truly exciting.
“The Business Wales Accelerated Growth Program has been invaluable, providing me with the insight and knowledge to develop and strengthen Ty Dol.
“This recognition has given me an incredible confidence boost, and I am more determined than ever to establish Ty Dol as a leading provider of support for people with dementia and long-term health conditions across Wales.”
The UK StartUp Awards was launched to recognise the booming start-up scene across the UK, which has accelerated over the last few years, with 846,000 new businesses founded in the UK in 2024.
Over 750 businesses have been shortlisted for the 2025 UK StartUp Awards.
These firms - all of which were started in the last three years - have created over 4,600 new jobs since they were established and generated annual sales of £200 million.
The finalists will be considered by a panel of seasoned judges with experience in founding or supporting entrepreneurial ventures.
The regional winners will be invited to the first UK final at Ideas Fest in Hertfordshire in September.