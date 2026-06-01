Meirionnydd Ramblers take on the Rhinogydd Badlands Wednesday, 10th June.
This is described as a tough circular walk from a scenic lake set in the Rhinog Mountains, well-known for their ruggedness.
This walk takes you along one of the least walked sections of the Rhinogydd, following narrow paths winding through heather and bilberries, with rocky, pathless sections which make route finding a challenge. Walkers are unlikely to meet anyone apart from near the start and end of the walk.
Along the way, Meirionydd Ramblers will encounter lakes, fascinating Cambrian Age flat rock platforms, steepish rocky gulleys and 'The Roman Steps'.
This is a strenuous Group grade A walk with sections of uneven ground underfoot, relieved occasionally by some easier walking on the rock platforms.
Please contact the leader to book a place for this circular walk as numbers are limited.
Meet at 9.50am for a start time of 10.15am.
The estimated finish time is 3.30pm.
Meeting in Llanbedr, at the Victoria Inn car park, for car sharing along a very narrow lane to start (Grid Ref: SH585268).
Start at the car park by Llyn Cwmbychan (honesty box) at 10.15am (Grid Ref: SH645314).
The start time is when the walk commences. Please arrive earlier to ensure you are ready for the start of this 5.5 mile, National Grade Strenuous walk.
Contact Dave T (text preferred) on 07831 735208.
For further details or any changes, visit http://www.meirionnyddramblers.org.uk.
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