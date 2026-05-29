Traffic chaos in Llanbedr over the blisteringly hot Bank Holiday weekend has led to renewed pleas for a bypass.
Tempers and temperatures soared as traffic built up once again. Campaigners shared photographs and videos online of the nightmare they frequently face.
Llanbedr Bypass group members tagged MS Mabon ap Gwynfor in several posts and comments on Facebook, calling for action on a matter he has previously been vocal about, and, as far as campaigners can see, should be able to implement now Plaid Cymru has more power in the Senedd. But they were dismayed to hear Mr ap Gwynfor could no longer comment on the issue since becoming Minister for Health and Social Services.
Llanbedr Bypass group said: “Before the election our Plaid MS, Mabon Ap Gwynfor, criticised Labour for cancelling the bypass some years ago and said, “the only reason it’s not being built is a lack of political will”. So, we are wondering why they now won’t respond to our questions about it.
“It’s a dangerous situation, from 60mph speeding through the village, to gridlock, all the while community suffers, tourism suffers, and local economy suffers. Surely Plaid would now support the people of Llanbedr?
“Locals are scared to walk through their own village.
“We need action, not words, not hope, not meetings and talking shop!”
When the ‘Cambrian News’ approached him for comment we were told Welsh Government would respond instead. A spokesperson said: “Managing traffic in popular coastal and rural areas during peak periods is a real challenge, and we take the concerns of local communities seriously.
“We will be working with Gwynedd Council and the local community to explore ways to improve traffic management in Llanbedr and Barmouth. There will be engagement opportunities for partners and the public as options are developed.”
MP Liz Saville Roberts did comment, saying: “For too long, residents and businesses in Llanbedr have had to contend with severe traffic congestion, particularly during busy summer months when the volume of vehicles passing through the village increases significantly. This is not sustainable, creating daily disruption and safety concerns.
“A bypass or relief road remains essential if we are to properly alleviate this pressure, improve journey times, and protect the wellbeing of residents while supporting the area’s tourism, local economy, and maximising Llanbedr Airfield's economic potential. I therefore welcome the new Welsh Government’s commitment to continue exploring solutions to these longstanding issues and I look forward to working constructively with ministers and partners to ensure meaningful progress is made and a lasting solution is delivered for Llanbedr.”
Gwynedd Council said: “The council has secured £400,000 of funding to develop plans for a low-speed road as well as improvements for walking and cycling links. This project has been identified as high priority within the North Wales Regional Transport Plan, but further funding is needed before any plans could be put into action.
“In the meantime, some measures have already been implemented, including increasing the bus services and placing new bus shelters within the village. Planning permission for the previous plans for a new road has also been safeguarded.”
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