Llanbedr Bypass group members tagged MS Mabon ap Gwynfor in several posts and comments on Facebook, calling for action on a matter he has previously been vocal about, and, as far as campaigners can see, should be able to implement now Plaid Cymru has more power in the Senedd. But they were dismayed to hear Mr ap Gwynfor could no longer comment on the issue since becoming Minister for Health and Social Services.