Glorious weather greeted visitors to the Teifi Valley Vintage Show on the bank holiday Monday at Glanllyn Fields near Penrhiwpal, writes Gary Jones.
This year's show special feature was Ferguson tractors and equipment with a huge turnout of the iconic tractors from the 1960’s.
A haymaking display from the olden days took place in the main ring which and the car boot sale seemed even bigger than ever with a good crowd there in the morning looking for that bargain whist the miniature steamers were parked up starting to build up steam for the day ahead.
The day finished off with the grand parade of all makes of tractor in the main ring which lasted a while as the drivers got interviewed about their pride and joy.
The day raised a good sum of money from the day which will be shared between the oxygen therapy centre in Cardigan, Cancer Research Wales, and the Wales Air Ambulance.
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