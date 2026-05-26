Glorious weather greeted visitors to the Teifi Valley Vintage Show on the bank holiday Monday at Glanllyn Fields near Penrhiwpal, writes Gary Jones.

This year's show special feature was Ferguson tractors and equipment with a huge turnout of the iconic tractors from the 1960’s.

the Ferguson Brown of Richard Bateman does a haymaking display in the main ring
the Ferguson Brown of Richard Bateman does a haymaking display in the main ring. Credit: Gary Jones (Gary Jones)

A haymaking display from the olden days took place in the main ring which and the car boot sale seemed even bigger than ever with a good crowd there in the morning looking for that bargain whist the miniature steamers were parked up starting to build up steam for the day ahead.

Teifi vintage
The car boot sale. Credit: Gary Jones (Gary Jones)

The day finished off with the grand parade of all makes of tractor in the main ring which lasted a while as the drivers got interviewed about their pride and joy.

the DI Evans Internaional collection from Beulah
The DI Evans International collection from Beulah. Credit: Gary Jones (Gary Jones)

The day raised a good sum of money from the day which will be shared between the oxygen therapy centre in Cardigan, Cancer Research Wales, and the Wales Air Ambulance.

Rich Jones show president enjoyed the show
Rich Jones show president enjoyed the show. Credit: Gary Jones (Gary Jones)
crowds watch the parades in the main ring
Crowds watch the parades in the main ring. Credit: Gary Jones (Gary Jones)
the youngest tractor driver on the field Osian Davies with one of his tractors he took drove on the day
The youngest tractor driver on the field Osian Davies with one of his tractors he took drove on the day. Credit: Gary Jones (Gary Jones)
it was full steam ahead for this steamer on the field
It was full steam ahead for this steamer on the field. Gary Jones (Gary Jones)