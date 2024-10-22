On Friday, 1 November, Meirionnydd Ramblers will explore Pwllheli.
Away from the High Street and shops are a number of diverse habitats to be explored, including a nature reserve comprising a large reed wetland area, woodland walks and stretches along the coast, as well as the salt flats of the marina which at low tide provide a rich feeding area for wading birds.
The nature reserve was formed following the drainage of large tracts of land from the estuary of the Rhyd Hir river in the eighteenth century. The best of the drained land was used for the expansion of the town leaving behind wet pasture and salt marsh which now form the reserve.
We shall use gravel tracks, the sandy coastal path (or beach) and some tarmac roads with minimal ascent at a leisurely pace to experience all of the different areas. There will be a break about an hour into the walk and a later stop for lunch in the vicinity of a café which can be used instead of a picnic if preferred.
This is a group grade D circular 5 mile/8 km walk, with a Leisurely national grade.
The start time is 11.30am and the estimated finish time, 3.30pm.
Start by the toilets in the bus station/public car park (grid reference: SH373349).
Holders of concessionary travel passes can use these on the Cambrian rail line to reach the start of the walk.
Depart Tywyn at 9.29am and stations beyond for arrival into Pwllheli at 11.13am. The intention will be for train travellers to return on the 3.37pm departure but anyone wishing to curtail their walk will be able to do so easily at various points along the way. Access to the start from Dolgellau by bus is also possible. Please see Traveline Cymru website for bus information.
For those wishing to drive, there is some free on street parking and plenty of chargeable parking spaces available.
The start time is when the walk commences. Please arrive earlier to ensure you are ready for the start.
Contact Gill C on 01654 712747.
For further information on all walks, please visit www.meirionyddramblers.org.uk.