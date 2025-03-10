The Senedd member for Mid and West Wales Joyce Watson joined women - and a few men - from Meirionnydd for a panad in Llanfair on Saturday to celebrate International Women’s Day.
A highlight of the morning was when Roger Duke from South Meirionnydd (pictured) led the group in rousing singing of “Bread and Roses”, the song featured in the film “PRIDE”. The song includes the line “The rising of the women means the rising of the race”.
Donations for the teas and coffees (with lots of cakes and biscuits) amounted to over £50, which will be shared between work for women locally and overseas.
After their panad, some of the group headed down to the Beach Café at Llandanwg to enjoy the spring sunshine.
The event was organised by women from Ardudwy Branch Labour Party.