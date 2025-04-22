Easter Sunday was very busy in Aberdyfi with one of the highlights being the Aberdyfi Lifeboat Easter Open Day.
Crew member Arwel Jones said: “A huge thank you to everyone who came along and supported our Easter Open Day - what a brilliant day it was!
“We were thrilled to see so many happy faces enjoying the activities. Lots of craft fun in the shed for children, musical entertainment, cakes, coffee and tea for everyone, and a chance to get up on the lifeboat and tractor to have a look round.
“There was, of course, a very special appearance by the Easter Bunny who, when attempting to come by boat to Aberdyfi beach, experienced a little mishap on the Dyfi estuary!
“Luckily, with plenty of crew members on hand, and the lifeboat ready to launch on the slipway, after a short but dramatic search the Easter Bunny was safely 'rescued' by the crew and to the relief of the crowds watching, was returned to Aberdyfi beach just in time to join in all the fun!
“We are delighted to share that we raised an amazing £572.72 in cash, with donations still being counted. Every penny goes towards supporting our lifesaving work, and we are so grateful for your generosity.
“Thank you again for your support - we couldn't do it without you!”