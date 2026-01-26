The Academi, the training arm of Mudiad Meithrin, is celebrating 10 years in January.
The Academi was started in response to the need to provide learning, development, and training opportunities for all staff and volunteers who are part of the Mudiad Meithrin community.
The service now offer a range of online / face-to-face courses, conferences, and targeted learning resources to support the work of our members.
Since 2016, the Academi has provided over 1,300 courses, whether online or face-to-face, with over 18,000 people benefiting from the training.
Carys Gwyn, Acting Head of the Language and Training Department, said: “Happy 10th Birthday to the Academi!
“As we celebrate this milestone, we are proud of our ongoing commitment to providing top-quality training for our members and volunteers. With leading trainers by our side, we continue to develop skills that are essential for Wales today, proudly contributing to the #Cymraeg2050 goal of a million speakers.
“We look forward to providing more training opportunities in the next ten years."
