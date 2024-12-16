Aberdyfi's annual Christmas lunch was held in the Neuadd Dyfi on Friday, 13 December when some 85 members of the local community enjoyed a two-course traditional Christmas meal with a complimentary glass of wine donated by one of Aberdyfi’s councillors.
The lunch was rounded off by the enthusiastic singing of Christmas carols.
A collection taken to support the work in Lesotho, Africa, of local physiotherapist Jan Jeffreys raised £193, and profits from the lunch will also be given to this cause.
Some of the cooking team included Liz Dinsdale, Marion Billingham, Gaenor Pugh, Alison Sayes, Eluned Fowles, Linda Alcock & Kathy Rynn.
The next lunch is on Friday, 10 January at 12.30pm. All are welcome.