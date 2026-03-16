Spring has sprung and Cambrian News readers have been capturing the changing seasons with their cameras.

Here are some of the photographs members of the Picture This: Cambrian News’ Photography Club Facebook page have taken from across the region in February and March.

From kingfishers on the Teifi Marshes to sunsoaked promenades, here are our favourite snaps of recent weeks.

The Picture This: Cambrian News’ photography club has around 2,000 members on Facebook, with regular contributions from across Ceredigion, Gwynedd, Powys and Carmarthenshire.

To get involved with the growing community and have a chance of seeing your image in print in the newspaper, search Picture This: Cambrian News’ Photography Club on Facebook.

Teifi Marshes
Massini Lisa captured this shot of a kingfisher on the Teifi Marshes (Massini Lisa)
OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA
Margaret Pugnet took this image of sea mists and dune grasses in Tywyn (Margaret Pugnet)
Abersytwyth
Sally Ellis-Williams wrote spring is in the air as she captured the Llyn Peninsula from Aberystwyth (Sally Ellis-Williams)
Mistar Urdd
Steve Williams took this image of the new mural on Pier Street in Aberystwyth celebrating Mistar Urdd (Steve Williams)
Porthmadog
Llinos Furneaux submitted this image of a choppy Porthmadog harbour (Llinos Furneaux)