St David’s Day: The Royal Welch Fusiliers Machynlleth, Tywyn and Dolgellau Comrades Branch held a lunch on Saturday, 28 February at Y Clwb Bolio Machynlleth attended by 47 supporters.
It was organised by branch secretary Major (Retd) Ifan Price Edwards.
Pictured from left L-R: Lieutenant Colonel (Retd) W Beeland (ACF), Colonel (Retd) N Beard TD DL, Lieutenant Colonel (Retd) S Hughes, Major (Retd) A Beaumont, Captain (Retd) H Beaumont, Captain (Retd) M Adams MM (all standing) Major (Retd) I Price-Edwards (seated).
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.