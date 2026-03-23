Meirionnydd Ramblers will walk a circuit of Llanfachreth on Saturday, 4 April.
The area around Llanfachreth is a mix of green fields, forest and rough grassland, criss-crossed with footpaths and tracks. This provides a lovely setting for this interesting and varied walk.
Set off towards Llyn Cynwch and along the start of the popular Precipice Walk, but soon leave this to descend through partially felled forestry and walk through the fascinating remains of the disused Glasdir copper mine, which was worked from around 1852 until 1913.
This is followed by a wander through the nearby Arboretum, home to trees from around the world.
The route continues up to Fridd-goch-uchaf and thence to Ceunant Hŷll (Ugly Gorge), with views soon opening up towards the Rhinogydd.
Make your way round to Bwlch Goriwared, returning to the start via Cors y Garnedd and the base of Foel Offrwm.
This is a Group grade B, National Grade: Moderate, circular, 8.5 mile walk.
Start at 10.20am. Estimated finish, 3.30pm.
Start at Precipice Walk car park, near Llanfachreth.
Contact Glynne on 07572 920644.
For further information or any changes, contact http://www.meirionnyddramblers.org.uk
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.