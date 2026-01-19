Cambrian News readers have been braving the cold to capture winter across the west coast of Wales.

With snow hitting many regions at the start of 2026, members of the Picture This: Cambrian News’ Photography Club Facebook page have shared some wonderful images from across the region.

Here are a few of our favourite.

The Picture This: Cambrian News’ photography club has around 2,000 members on Facebook, with regular contributions from across Ceredigion, Gwynedd, Powys and Carmarthenshire.

To get involved with the growing community and have a chance of seeing your image in print in the newspaper, search Picture This: Cambrian News’ Photography Club on Facebook.

Dewi Alun Jones
Dewi Alun Jones captured this image titled 'feeding the pigeons on the promenade' (Dewi Alun Jones)
Massini Lisa
Massini Lisa posted this image and wrote: "Patience paid off. This beautiful Redstart. Taken in Borth" (Massini Lisa)
Castle
Jane Wemyss Owen captured the war memorial and recently repaired bridge at Aberystwyth castle (Jane Wemyss Owen)
OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA
Margaret Pugnet captured this stunning scene and wrote: "Snow clad reflections in the Dysynni Valley" (Margaret Pugnet)
Blaenau Ffestiniog
Llinos Furneaux captured this image and wrote: "Looking towards Stwlan dam, Blaenau Ffestiniog" (Llinos Furneaux)